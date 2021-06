Joel embiid he continues to amaze the basketball world with his innate ability to squander all kinds of historical records in terms of NBA statistics it means. After the tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the first game of the series of NBA 2021 playoffs, the reaction of the Cameroonian did not wait and he was able to score 40 points and capture 13 rebounds, a feat that did not occur in Philadelphia 76ers during a postseason game since Billy Cuningham did it in 1970.