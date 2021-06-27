NBA stats: DeAndre Ayton, like Charles Barkley, already makes history with Phoenix Suns

Phoenix suns is one step away from reaching the third NBA Finals in its history. The Arizona franchise beat the Los Angeles Clippers this past dawn in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 Playoffs, with DeAndre Ayton as the most outstanding player of the match (19 points and 22 rebounds).

Indeed, Ayton himself made history with his individual performance, as indicated by the NBA Statistics, becoming the second Suns player of all time with the most rebounds in a playoff game:

Charles Barkley – 24 rebounds Charles Barkley – 23 rebounds DeAndre Ayton – 22 rebounds