NBA stats: Chris Paul records in 2021 NBA playoffs

Every night is cause for celebration for these Phoenix suns, that not even in their best dreams would they have imagined having the best version of Chris paul this season. They were aware of the great signing they made with a man who could give a young group experience, mentor and contribute good numbers to the NBA statistics, but what the veteran playmaker is getting in these NBA 2021 playoffs it’s just amazing. He seems to be facing the great opportunity in his sports career to win a ring and he is willing to give everything to get it. After his umpteenth exhibition, this time in the second game of the series against Denver nuggets, the talented point guard records four absolutely staggering pieces of data.

1. Chris Paul, very close to reaching 1,000 assists in playoffs

He is already the 14th player in NBA history with the most assists in postseason games, having achieved a whopping 974 in 117 games played, for an average of 8.3 per game. If he continues to deploy this level of play, it seems clear that he will be able to bill the 26 remaining to reach the millennium of assists, being the first to do so since Rajon Rondo did.

2. Accumulate 38 assists and only 2 losses in the last three games

How is it possible that a man who kneads the ball for so long, takes risks and directs the game of his team, record these numbers? What’s even more incredible is that he does it in the playoffs, when there is a lot more tension and opposing defenses are putting on work suits. It perfectly reflects the level of clairvoyance that the Suns player is displaying.

3. Tires Magic Johnson as the only player with three playoff games with 15 assists or more and no losses.

Little more can be added to the fact that since 1980, when the three-point line was introduced, only he and the legendary Magic have accomplished such a thing. We don’t know which is harder, getting 15 assists or no losses, but Paul has been able to do both at 36 years old.

4. Records three playoff games with more than 15 points, more than 15 assists and no losses

He did it in 2008, then in 2014 and now in 2021. No other NBA player has achieved a similar feat, with Magic Johnson, twice, and Stephen Curry the others who have registered those dizzying numbers.