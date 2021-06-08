NBA stats: Brooklyn Nets and a historical review of the Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn nets He continues to fear his level of play and the cohesion of his great stars on the court. The way to win the first two games against the Milwaukee Bucks has been a real blow on the table and this is reaffirmed by the NBA statistics since the triumph by 39 points in the second game of the NBA 2021 playoff game against Antetokounmpo’s team, has been the most bulky victory in the history of the New York franchise.
Biggest playoff win in Nets franchise history:
24 vs Knicks in 2004
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
3. 4
35
36
37
38
39 vs Bucks tonight pic.twitter.com/8XGuGt1YwK
