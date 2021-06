Bradley Beal has been one of the great protagonists of the NBA season and once again demonstrated his enormous commitment to Washington Wizards. Proof of this is how he did not hide at any time and was able to deploy his best basketball in situations where others wrinkle or are prey to fatigue, such as the dreaded and usual back-to-back. He was the player who scored the most, with an average of 35.9 in this context, being behind him Zach Lavine and Stephen Curry, as revealed by Stat Muse.