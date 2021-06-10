in NBA

NBA statistics: The data that blushes the four Jokic squires

Shocking negative performance of Denver nuggets in his two encounters against Phoenix suns from the series NBA 2021 playoffs in which they are immersed. Just Nikola Jokic he is performing at a level that is demandable for a team that opts to the maximum and that cannot hide behind the loss of Jamal Murray to not even compete against Arizona. The NBA statistics of the second game are amazing since Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr, they presented combined numbers practically the same as Jokic’s.

Rafael Nadal reaches the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the 14th time

Opel Grandland MY2021: Loses the X but gains in attractiveness and technology