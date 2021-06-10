NBA statistics: The data that blushes the four Jokic squires

Shocking negative performance of Denver nuggets in his two encounters against Phoenix suns from the series NBA 2021 playoffs in which they are immersed. Just Nikola Jokic he is performing at a level that is demandable for a team that opts to the maximum and that cannot hide behind the loss of Jamal Murray to not even compete against Arizona. The NBA statistics of the second game are amazing since Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr, they presented combined numbers practically the same as Jokic’s.

Nikola Jokic tonight:

24 pts

13 REB

6 AST Rest of Nuggets starters combined:

26 pts

11 REB

4 AST pic.twitter.com/Q6V1IR3Zsh – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 10, 2021