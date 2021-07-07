NBA statistics: The curious fact that may concern the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made a titanic effort to return in time to contest the NBA Finals 2021 and started the first game scoring the first basket of the series. Something that could be considered positive, turns into worrying for the interests of Milwaukee bucks If we review the data from previous years, seeing that since 2017 the team that scores the first basket of the series always loses. Will the same happen this time?

Fun fact: The team that scored the first point of the last 4 Finals have lost the Finals. 2017 – JR Smith (Warriors won)

2018 – LeBron James (Warriors won)

2019 – Steph Curry (Raptors won)

2020 – Jae Crowder (Lakers won)

2021 – Giannis (?) (Submitted by @s_helwick) pic.twitter.com/qhyH2dkoxl – StatMuse (@statmuse) July 7, 2021