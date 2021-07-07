in NBA

NBA statistics: The curious fact that may concern the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made a titanic effort to return in time to contest the NBA Finals 2021 and started the first game scoring the first basket of the series. Something that could be considered positive, turns into worrying for the interests of Milwaukee bucks If we review the data from previous years, seeing that since 2017 the team that scores the first basket of the series always loses. Will the same happen this time?

Britney Spears’ manager resigns after 25 years working with her

All the car news in a single portal: Tests, photos, videos, reports …