NBA statistics: Chris Paul, a knife in the 4Q for the Nuggets

One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 is practically seen for sentencing. Phoenix suns has managed to submit to Denver nuggets in the first three games of the tie between the two, and is already one triumph away from qualifying to the Conference Finals, while the Nuggets have to come back from 3-0 against, something that has never been achieved in the league.

One of the main reasons for the great shape of these Suns is the performance that one of their stars is offering, Chris paul. After a first round against the physically challenged Los Angeles Lakers, the 36-year veteran point guard has taken a step forward against team MVP of the Season, Nikola Jokic, especially in the final quarters of each game.

According to the NBA Statistics, Paul accumulates, in the three 4Q that have been played so far between Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets, the following numbers:

30 points scored (10.0 per game). 12 of 13 field goals made (12-13 TC). 100% of triples scored (4-4 T3). Eight assists distributed (3.3 per game). Zero losses (0 TOV). +20 with him on the track.

Making history

Chris Paul’s great performance is also being reflected in the all-time NBA records. In the second game of the tie against the Nuggets, the point guard became the first player of all time to achieve 15 assists and zero losses in a playoff game with three different franchises (New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns). .