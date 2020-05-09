The NBA, one of the first entities in the world to take action to fight the new coronavirus, is starting to prepare its players for the changes that will come due to the pandemic. League commissioner Adam Silver has already contacted athletes to address a variety of issues, including the impact of the absence of fans in gyms.

According to an American ESPN report, the manager estimates that 40% of the NBA’s earnings revolve around off-court rents. That is, a large chunk of the money that the league receives comes from games in the arenas. Without the presence of fans, that amount will be drastically affected. “This could be the biggest challenge of our lives,” Silver told the players.

The report also gained access to the official audio of an NBA conversation, which includes the executive director Michele Roberts, the president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, and several other players taking questions from the commissioner about the future of this season’s games.

The tone of the dialogue was respectful, but Silver had to answer difficult questions about security measures, ideas about the return of matches, how future seasons could be affected and about future financial realities of franchise wages and income. The NBA official said that no decision on whether to resume the current season will be made in May, either immediately in early June.

One of the alternatives, according to Silver, is to return to the current championship with only one or two cities as headquarters, with Las Vegas and Orlando being the most viable. “There is no point in putting extra risks on long trips from city to city as there are no fans,” he explained. “We think it would be safer to do it in just one or two locations to begin with.”

Silver admitted that security restrictions would have to be taken in some scenarios, but he also told players that “the goal is not that you have to make expenses to be locked in a hotel room for two months.”

The commissioner expressed his desire to end the current season with the traditional playoffs, whose structure is the best of seven games in each round, but left the possibility of faster tournaments open to accommodate more teams and thus an end to regular games. Silver added that the start of the next championship could be in December of this year, regardless of what is decided for the current competition.

