NBA stars for the ACB

Pau Gasol

There is little to say about this arrival. With it a circle is closed. Gasol returned to the ACB after 20 years away. In 2001, after a short but explosive career with Barça, he packed his bags for the NBA. In the United States he won two championships with the Lakers, he was Rookie of the Year as soon as he arrived, he has been in six All-Stars and in one of them he made the initial jump with his brother Marc, he has worn the shirts of Grizzlies, Bulls, Spurs and Bucks and has established himself as the most important player in the history of Spanish basketball. A complicated injury to his left foot changed his priorities and what was already the final stretch of his sporting life. After two years without playing a game, and with a fleeting passage through Portland as his last destination in the NBA, the club that gave him the opportunity to become great rescued him to see if he would join a squad destined to win great things and, step, if I could get to the Olympics fine. Pau won two leagues in his first stage at Barcelona, ​​with Djordjevic’s at the Palau in between, but the explosion he had in the Copa del Rey in Malaga months before going to Memphis, in 2001, is one of those that remain. recorded in memory. Fate is capricious and awaits stories with many twists and turns, like this one.