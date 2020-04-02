The NBA is back… on NBA 2K20!

Like the Ligue 1 or the F1 world championship, the National Basketball Association (or NBA) is also at a standstill, obviously due to the coronavirus epidemic. Pending the resumption of the festivities, some professional players have decided to compete, virtually of course, by participating in a major tournament on the NBA 2K20 video game. Note that NASCAR also has the right to a virtual championship.

In total, 16 professional basketball players will therefore compete in this virtual tournament, which will be broadcast on the American channels ESPN and ESPN2. A competition which will be spread over ten days, and whose principle is based on eight duels, established via a seed system according to the ratings assigned to players in the game.

A virtual tournament… with real stars

In addition to the various revenues related to advertising and TV rights, this virtual competition will allow the big winner to glean the sum of $ 100,000, offered by the NBA, NBA 2K but also the National Basketball Players Association. Obviously, the sum will not be intended for the player himself, and the latter may donate the 100,000 dollars to the association of his choice to support the fight against the coronavirus.

2K Player Ratings determine seeds 👀

The first duel will face Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets against Derrick Jones Jr of the Miami Heat. Each player will have a group of eight teams to play with, but can only use each team once. The tournament will start this Friday, April 3, and will continue until April 11, with the semi-finals and the grand finale to be broadcast on ESPN.

Obviously, the NBA2K20 video game will also enjoy a great exposure with this tournament to say the least original. On social networks, it will also be possible to interact with the hashtag # NBA2KTourney.