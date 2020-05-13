Earlier this week, several of the best players in the NBA held a video conference to decide what position they will publicly adapt regarding the possible return of the 2019/20 season. As explained by colleagues at Yahoo Sports, they would have talked about the consequences that the coronavirus pandemic can bring and the measures that should be taken to be sure on the track. In short, what would they agree with to give the green light to the return of the competition.

Thus, Chris Paul, the president of the players association, would have made a call in which they would have intervened LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook.

This group of superstars would like to have a specific weight in the decision that the players end up making, seeking above all the unanimity of criteria when it comes to commenting on a possible return to the courts in the coming weeks.

National Basketball Players Association regional representatives started texting NBA players today with a ‘yes or no’ question it says will be kept confidential: Do you want to try and play again this season? The union’s trying to gauge broader sentiment of its 400-plus players. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 12, 2020

Thus, we will see what ends up happening. Today Adam Silver has explained that the decision on whether to resume the competition will be made in the next 2 to 4 weeks. Players, of course, want to be united when it comes to voting if they see that the security measures are not what they expect and to renegotiate their contracts for the coming season, which will be difficult for some players who do not have these moments nothing assured.

