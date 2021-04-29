NBA star Juan Toscano wears the UANL Tigres jersey

The basketball player Juan Toscano of the Golden State Warriors team in the NBA, proudly showed off the shirt of the UANL Tigers of the MX League, stealing the gaze of the fans of the Sultana del Norte team.

Last regular season road trip, “posted Juan Toscano along with his photograph with the Tigres shirt.

The NBA star who has dual nationality and who represents the Mexican National Team, published a photograph where he wears the college visitor’s shirt on his official Instagram account

The Tigers team has grown in popularity in recent years for their great sporting achievements, adding celebrities like Ron Snyder, Adam Sandler and Chris Evans to this impressive list.

