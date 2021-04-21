NBA: Spurs mascot also trolls Mariah Carey

Possibly there are people who have started 2017 on the wrong foot, but above them will always be Mariah Carey. The singer starred in a terrible performance at the usual New Year’s Eve gala that is held every year in Times Square when, in front of the entire New York public, she failed to synchronize (not even close) her lips with the playback.

After this, there have been several trolls that have emerged, and they are being especially prolific in the NBA. In their first game of the year, the Indiana Pacers turned the usual Kiss Cam into a camera that invited the public to disqualify their singing before the song, and now it has been Pau Gasol’s San Antonio Spurs mascot who has taken over.

Coyote, as the mascot is called, appeared with the cheerleaders of the team with the outfit that the singer wore during the break that faced his people against the Toronto Raptors. And yes, it also had sound issues.