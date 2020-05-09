Silver’s position suggests that there is no guarantee that fans can fully return to the playing fields even next season. The commissioner said 40 percent of the league’s revenue comes from money generated from fan ticket revenue. “This could be the biggest challenge of all our lives,” Silver told the players.

In the call Silver made with the Players Association, players were present on Executive Director Michele Roberts, NBPA President Chris Paul, and several players who asked the commissioner questions in an hour-long session.

Silver was asked some tough questions about safety, ideas for getting back into the game, how future seasons would be affected, and the financial realities of future salary caps and basketball-related income earnings.

The commissioner said a decision was not necessary when returning to play this season in May, or in early June. He talked about “one or two” potential sites to play again this season, including Orlando and Las VegasBut he said there was no need to make a decision about the league season before June.

“There is no point in increasing the risk of flying from city to city if there are not going to be fans. We think it would be safer to be in one location, or two, to start with.”

He added that wants the NBA to complete its season with a traditional playoff structure which includes series of seven games in each round of the postseason, but left open the possibility of play-in tournaments to accommodate more teams in a shortened resumption of the season.

Silver also told players that the start of next season could be delayed until December, regardless of whether or not this season was completed. And flatly warned players about the current Collective Bargaining Agreement: “The CBA it was not built for widespread pandemics. “

As for playing again this season, Silver indicated that discussions about the length of the Training camp on the resumption of the season focused on a minimum of three weeks.

Silver said the NBA’s hope is that Players testing positive for the virus do not require a team shutdown or a season, but only the elimination of a player in the midst of the constant tests of those who have been in contact with him.

NBA sources themselves told ESPN that the league estimates that it would need around 15,000 tests to resume and complete this season.