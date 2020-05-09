The NBA has taken a series of measures due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The United States basketball league recently decided to reopen some training centers, but decisions about the continuity of the season and the beginning of the next still remain undefined. The organization has now taken a new step as a result of the global crisis: reducing the salary cap for franchises.

The current limit that teams can spend on their players is US $ 109 million, which should be reduced before the start of the 2020/2021 season in the league, whose recent talks point to it being in December this year, but still without definition concrete.

“There are still many uncertainties with the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing is certain: the payroll will be reduced, according to league sources,” journalist Marc Berman of the American newspaper New York Post said on Saturday. “To put it mildly, it is advantageous to build teams around young players on low wages,” he explained.

“According to sources, with the pandemic creating an economic crisis for the NBA, teams may be eager to review their giant contracts,” explained the reporter. “Because the salary cap is not going to be that high, the taxes with high contracts look higher. The Oklahoma City Thunder was just afraid of that tax when they got rid of James Harden.”

In March, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was following how the coronavirus situation could hurt the league’s financial outlook.

“It is too early to say how the economic impact will be,” said the leader at the time. “We are analyzing multiple scenarios on a daily, if not hourly basis, and we will continue to review the financial implications. Obviously, it is not a good forecast but everyone, regardless of the market in which we are, is in the same boat.”

The NBA salary cap had already been changed on two other occasions, in 2002 and 2009, since its creation in the 1984/1985 season. Today, the highest-paid player in the league is Stephen Curry, who earns just over $ 40 million a season.

.