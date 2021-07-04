NBA Schedules: Where and when to watch the 2021 Playoff Finals between Phoenix and Milwaukee

The die is cast. Phoenix suns Y Milwaukee bucks They will be the two teams that will compete in the 2021 NBA Playoff Finals. The Suns will go all out in search of their first championship ring, while the Bucks hope to revalidate the one they achieved 50 years ago, in 1971.

The times and dates to see each of the Finals matches are as follows:

Game 1: July 7, 2021 (03:00, Movistar + and NBA League Pass). Game 2: July 9, 2021 (03:00, Movistar + and NBA League Pass). Game 3: July 12, 2021 (02:00, Movistar + and NBA League Pass). Game 4: July 15, 2021 (03:00, Movistar + and NBA League Pass). Game 5: July 18, 2021 (03:00, Movistar + and NBA League Pass) – If necessary. Game 6: July 21, 2021 (03:00, Movistar + and NBA League Pass) – If necessary. Game 7: July 23, 2021 (03:00, Movistar + and NBA League Pass) – If necessary.