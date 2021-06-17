NBA rumors: Zion Williamson could change teams

Zion Williamson He still has two years of his rookie contract ahead of him with New Orleans Pelicans, but the NBA rumors about his possible exit from the Louisiana franchise have not stopped happening for months (especially after the continuous filtering that he has been maintaining with New York Knicks lately).

As reported by the always reliable teammates of ., “Zion Williamson and his family” are not happy with how the Pelicans sports management is working and the quality of the players they have hired to create a team around them. Those same sources will affirm that “some members of his family want Zion to go to another team.”

The New Orleans Pelicans have been unable to put together the right elements to make Zion Williamson and his family happy, per @TheAthleticNBA “Multiple sources have told . that certain family members want Williamson on another team.” – pic.twitter.com/6kfWYLqX4V – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 17, 2021

The filtering with the Knicks

The “love” between Zion Williamson and the Knicks dates back to the night of the 2019 draft when the player expressed his illusion that the Big Apple would choose him.

“The New York Knicks is the Mecca of basketball,” has come to affirm Zion. “I love playing here. This atmosphere is incredible.”

We do not know what will happen in the future, but if the Pelicans continue to stumble it would not be a surprise if the player decided not to renew and went to another franchise in search of victories. For now, they are still NBA rumors.