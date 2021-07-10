NBA rumors: Warriors would sacrifice their future for Damian Lillard

Although it seems a practically unthinkable move for all that it entails, the chances of seeing Damian Lillard team up with Stephen Curry on Golden state warriors starting next season they don’t seem entirely impossible.

This is how Bleacher Report journalist Grant Hughes tells it. In his article he says that if the Warriors see the slightest opportunity to launch for Lillard in the transfer market of the 2021 offseason, the San Francisco franchise will not hesitate in the slightest in trying to get his transfer.

It is probably one of hundreds of NBA rumors that end in nothing, but the reality is that Golden State Warriors has enough troops so that the offer made by Damian Lillard can convince some Portland Trail Blazers who see more real than ever a possible departure of their star in summer.

GSW has two first round picks from this upcoming 2021 NBA Draft (No. 7 and No. 14), and young players with a lot of potential in the league such as Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr, James Wiseman and Eric Paschall. The Warriors wouldn’t even have to ditch the Curry-Klay-Draymond core to get Lillard.

Lillard’s big salary

In the hypothetical case in which the Golden State Warriors is really interested in Damian Lillard, the franchise will have to take into account that the offer he makes has to compensate the huge salary of the Blazers star: approximately $ 157 million until 2024 and a player option of 48.7 million for the 2024/25 season.