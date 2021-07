Surprising NBA rumors those arriving from sources close to Utah Jazz, as announced by Hoopshype, in which they place two capital players for the Salt Lake City franchise, in a situation of clear doubts about their continuity in the team. Quinn Snyder’s men want to explore the option of recruiting an All Star player so they would be willing to sacrifice Joe Ingles and Bogdan Bogdanovic, as well as Royce O’Neale, to make a total revolution.