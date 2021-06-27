NBA rumors: Tyler Herro, with a foot and a half out of Miami Heat

Tyler herro has been one of the great highlights of the irregular 2020/21 season of Miami Heat. The Florida franchise had been promising a lot after its role in the Orlando ‘bubble’, reaching the NBA Finals, and with Herro as one of its best players.

Despite the fact that in the middle of the season, when his level had already dropped, Miami decided to continue betting on Tyler Herro when the Toronto Raptors asked him as a bargaining chip in the interest of Florida for Kyle Lowry, the situation is already untenable. This is how one of the journalists closest to the leadership of the Heat, Ethan Skolnick, advances it in the latest NBA Rumors.

“I have heard that there is a 75% chance, or even more, that Herro will be traded this very offseason. Some people on the Miami board have told me that that percentage is very low as things are currently,” Skolnick said.