NBA rumors: Tyler Herro adds up to 3 suitors

Tyler herro He is one of the most interesting players that the NBA Rumors market presents for this coming summer. From the United States, the media related to the league confirm that the chances of the guard leaving Miami Heat and leave the Florida franchise are very high, about 75%.

And of course, given this information that is appearing, there are many NBA franchises that want to get the services of a player that almost everyone in the league sees as a special and different talent.

Tyler Herro is a shooting guard who can score from almost every situation on the court: skilled in penetration, good mid-range shooter, skilled in outside shooting …

The teams chasing you

Getting such a player is a gift that many NBA franchises want to get as quickly as possible, and these are the ones that have shown the most interest in signing from abroad so far:

– Philadelphia Sixers: With the name of Ben Simmons on the table and the possibility of reaching an agreement for his departure, from the offices of the Wells Faro Center they want to get Tyler Herro. A shooter of guarantees that could underpin the rotation of the Eastern team.

– Houston Rockets: the reconstruction of the Rockets goes through the signing of the guard as one of the cornerstones of the project. Outside talent and youth for the future of one of the league’s under construction teams.

– Charlotte Hornets: If there is a team that is characterized by having many young talents in its rotation, those are the Hornets of James Borrego. Together with DeVonte ‘Graham, LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges … he would be another attraction for the Eastern Continent team.