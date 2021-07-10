NBA rumors: Timberwolves prepare offer for Ben Simmons

Each week that passes in the NBA makes it more difficult to see that the future in the competition of Ben simmons stop by your present team, Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA rumors increasingly list more suitors and candidates to achieve the transfer of the Australian point guard before the start of the 2021/22 season.

The last of them is Minnesota Timberwolves. Although on June 28 there was already talk of a possible interest on the part of the Minneapolis franchise, it was not until this July 10 that things have started to get serious about a potential transfer with the Sixers.

This is how the journalist and insider of the Timberwolves themselves in ., Jon Krawczynski, advances it. According to the journalist, the T-Wolves want to immediately begin negotiations for Simmons, and would already be preparing a first offer to launch to Philadelphia.

Continuing with the information from Krawczynski, the only thing that Minnesota Timberwolves is clear about these negotiations is that it will not include D’Angelo Russell under any circumstances. The franchise sees its 25-year-old player as an essential piece of its core going forward, and is not considering trading him.

Ricky Rubio to the Sixers?

In the hypothetical case in which the transfer is carried forward, and since the Timberwolves do not want to include Russell as a bargaining chip, the Minneapolis franchise would only have the option of putting Ricky Rubio in the pack. The Spanish guard would suffer a huge loss of minutes with the arrival of Ben Simmons and with D’Angelo Russell on the squad. Philadelphia could be his fourth NBA team.