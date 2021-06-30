NBA rumors: Tim Hardaway Jr. wants to play for Miami Heat next season

One of the players who terminates a contract with his NBA franchise in Free Agency 2021 is Tim hardaway jr. The Dallas Mavericks guard, after a Playoffs where he has performed above the expectations placed on him (17.0 points, 3.3. Rebounds and 40% in triples), will seek to get a new contract that exceeds 15 million dollars a year.

In addition to money, and as reported by Greg Sylvander, an insider of Miami HeatHardaway Jr., from the NBA Rumors, is keen to join the Heat themselves as soon as Free Agency opens. The Florida franchise could face his signing as he is going to get enough salary space.