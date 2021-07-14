NBA rumors: These are the teams that bet on Ben Simmons

Preseason NBA It will be dominated by a name that commands the market above the rest: Ben simmons. The constant failures of the Philadelphia Sixers, who have still not reached a Conference Finals since the ‘Trust the Process’ began, have led to numerous criticisms of Doc Rivers as the main culprit for so much stumbling, and Ben Simmons as one of the main obstacles to continue growing in the Eastern Conference franchise.

Ben Simmons is considered one of the main stars of the Philadelphia Sixers and in the Pennsylvania franchise they want to transfer him in exchange for another main piece that can give greater sports performance to the franchise of the Wells Fargo Center.

The teams that advance in their incorporation

Although it is true that his limitations in the outside shooting and in the annotation take away the poster in the league, the reality is that his defensive capacity, his influence on the team’s game and his physique take him to the top of the agenda of many NBA franchises looking for a major twist on their current affairs.

For now, and as confirmed by @TheNBACentral, the teams that have made the most progress when it comes to signing the Australian playmaker are the following: Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

In short, 3 of the worst teams of the season in this past year and some Pacers who failed to enter the Playoffs through the Eastern Conference and who intend to leave behind this stage of Nate Bjorkgren taken over by physical problems and project a better short-term future of the Indianapolis franchise.

Which team will dig for one of the most unique exteriors in the entire league?