NBA rumors: The two teams that want to sign Dennis Schröder

One of the most notable names of the summer of 2021, presumably at least, will be that of Dennis Schröder. The information emanating from the player’s environment confirms that his future will not be on the roster he will direct Frank vogel during the next course they will contest Los Angeles Lakers.

The German base has already confirmed on more than one occasion his desire not to renew with the Los Angeles franchise during this preseason. In fact, a multi-year proposal of more than 80 million dollars that was rejected by the Teutonic base.

The present and the future of the player is in another team that does not have so many stars and can give them more responsibility, more ball share and more importance within the schemes. And there are two teams that are closest to their possible incorporation this summer, at least already showing a strong interest in their signing.

The two franchises that monitor you

– New York Knicks: The franchise that Tom Thibodeau commands has already achieved this same course the feat of entering the Playoffs through the Eastern Conference. The next step will be to build a competitive team that can fight for the title, and there Dennis Schröder could play an important role. A point guard with great ease when it comes to scoring and with certain skills in the direction of the game that would come in handy for the Madison Square Garden team.

– Chicago Bulls: If we have something clear for this next offseason, it is that the Bulls’ priority in the market will be the arrival of the new playmaker. Many names have already been linked to the East Country franchise and Dennis Schröder is one of the players who would best fit Coby White and Zach LaVine.