NBA rumors: The two teams that want Kelly Oubre

One of the players who has supported the most NBA rumors on his shoulders throughout the season has been Kelly Oubre Jr. In his first year as a forward for Golden state warriors, the injuries of Klay Thompson or James Wiseman and the game problems of Steve Kerr’s team put him on the market from very early on.

Above all, the irregularity in the scoring figures of the North American forward have made him an openly passable piece. And there are many teams that, faced with a talent of this size, have crowded at the doors of the Warriors offices to probe the possibility of signing him during this next offseason.

The two interested teams

With the transfer route as the main one, these are the two teams that want to get Kelly Oubre’s services for next season:

– San Antonio Spurs: the franchise that Gregg Popovich continues to command from the bench is one of those that wants to close the forward. A very physical scorer with great qualities on both sides of the court that could be enhanced by the excellent Texans coaching staff. A touch piece for rebuilding?

– New York Knicks: very few expected the excellent level shown by Tom Thibodeau’s team, but it has been. A return to the Playoffs that must now be padded with the arrival of better players who broaden the sights and the team’s records. That’s where Kelly Oubre comes in, a much-needed profile of 3 on the roster that New Yorkers don’t feature.

Other teams such as Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers or Memphis Grizzlies have also shown severe interest in the signing of the current golden player, but so far they have not pressed as much as the previous two. With what shirt will we see the good Kelly Oubre next year?