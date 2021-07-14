NBA rumors: The two teams chasing the signing of Nerlens Noel

He is not one of the stars of the championship, but he is a more than interesting player for many contexts of some teams that need reinforcements in their paint. Nerlens Noel He continues to rack up league destinations, but his inches, his ability to rebound and his talent in the zone make him a valuable asset.

According to the latest information published in the United States, the New York Knicks center could decide between two offers that prepare both Sacramento Kings as Toronto Raptors. What is clear is that Nerlens Noel will be another of the protagonists of this next preseason.