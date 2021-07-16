NBA rumors: The two formulas for Golden State Warriors to sign Christian Wood

Christian wood has been one of the players with the greatest progression in recent years and transmits feelings of power from his position of 4 that could be wasted in a team without competitive aspirations, such as Houston Rockets. That is why several franchises are pursuing his signing, especially Golden state warriors, as they reveal NBA rumors. He has a low, 3-year contract for $ 41 million, so it is perfectly acceptable for those of the Bay, who contemplate two ways to sign him, as revealed by nbaanalysis.net.

Warriors gives Wiggins, draft 2021 pick, 2023 draft pick and 2025 draft pick, to host Wood and Gordon Warriors give Wiseman, Poole and 2023 draft pick, to host Wood