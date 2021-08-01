NBA rumors: The signing of Lonzo Ball by Chicago Bulls is practically a reality

Although Free Agency 2021 has not yet begun, it seems that the signing of Lonzo ball by Chicago Bulls it is practically a fact. If this Saturday there was talk that the Illinois franchise had already finalized the money and duration of its offer for the point guard, today Sunday a giant step has been taken in the face of negotiations between the two.

This is how the journalist from Yahoo! Sports, Chris Haynes. Lonzo has formally communicated to the Bulls his intention to sign with them as soon as the Free Agency negotiating period opens, and he doesn’t look like he’s going to change his mind.

The oldest of the Ball brothers wants to play alongside Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic in the Chicago Bulls.