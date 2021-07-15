NBA Rumors: The Golden State Warriors Draft Picks

There are barely two weeks until the NBA Draft 2021 takes place and Golden state warriors It is one of the teams that is going to have more presence. Those of Steve Kerr, who last year already chose in position number 2, this year count two lottery picks: numbers 7 and 14.

Thus, although there are many NBA rumors that indicate that those of the Bay would be trying to negotiate with both teams (and James Wiseman) for a star that will make them have a winning team next season, the truth is that, just in case they end up keeping them, they have several players at the point of sight. Thus, there are already some draft players who have come to the facilities of the Stephen Curry and company to be observed by technicians.

Group of players

Florida guard Tre Mann and LSU forward Cameron Thomas trained on Wednesday. Anthony Slater, VCU’s Nah’Shon Hyland and Houston’s Quentin Grimes were also part of that training. The following players are expected to attend today: Moses Moody (Arkansas), Davion Mitchell (Baylor), Jalen Johnson (Duke) and Kai Jones (Texas).

Thus, among the latter, Moody and Mitchell have been sounding for weeks as possible players who could be chosen by the Warriors in the Draft. In any case, it is too early to know what will happen. The offices are fuming and until a couple of days before the Draft arrives we will not know anything at all for sure (rumors and more rumors, that’s for sure).