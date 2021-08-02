NBA rumors: The formula that would lead Lauri Markkanen to the San Antonio Spurs

Lauri markkanen will be one of the proper names in the NBA Free Agency 2021 since as much as the Chicago Bulls has the right of first refusal in all negotiations, it does not appear that the Michigan franchise is particularly interested in keeping the Finn. His status as a young talent full of projection makes him very appealing to various franchises, the main one being the San Antonio Spurs at the moment, eager to incorporate a diamond in the rough, European and of great tactical intelligence. This is how they could sign you, according to nbaanalysis.net:

San Antonio Spurs sign Markkanen through sign & trade and receive first-round selection in NBA Draft 2024 Chicago Bulls receive Looney Walker IV and second-round selection of NBA Draft 2023 in exchange