NBA Rumors: The Chicago Bulls Contract to Offer Lonzo Ball at Free Agency

Free Agency 2021 is falling, and the NBA rumors are very numerous by now. One of the players that is being talked about the most is Lonzo ball, which terminates contract with New Orleans Pelicans.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Chicago Bulls he would already be preparing his offer to get Lonzo. The Illinois franchise has been behind the point guard for the last few months, and does not want to miss the opportunity to achieve his signing. Said offer, following Fischer’s information, would be around $ 80 million for four seasons. That is, 20 million per season.