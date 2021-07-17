NBA rumors: The ‘Big Three’ the Bulls crave with Ben Simmons

Ben simmons and Damian Lillard are the two players currently making the most of the NBA buzz regarding the offseason transfer market. To the first of them, which is the one that seems to have its short-term future further away from its respective franchise, Philadelphia 76ers, suitors do not stop appearing.

One of the last to appear on the scene has been Chicago Bulls. The Illinois State team wants to form a ‘Big Three’ with the arrival of a Simmons who joins Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine in the franchise’s goal of achieving the seventh ring in its history (and the first in the era ‘post Michael Jordan’).

ZACH LAVINE CAUGHT A BODY – (via @usabasketball) pic.twitter.com/r4IrFnOKs3 – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2021

Despite convincing the Sixers without including Vucevic or LaVine in the hypothetical trade, the Bulls still have options for it. This is how Zach Buckley of the Bleacher Report puts it in one of his most recent articles.

In the scenario of the exchange proposed by Buckley, Lauri Markkanen, Coby White and Tomas Satoransky would come into play, as well as a selection from the 1st round of the NBA Draft 2025. All this in exchange for a Ben Simmons whose value in the market itself is currently the most low since his arrival in the NBA.

The Sixers, no rush

The Philadelphia 76ers are in no rush to move their player. The Pennsylvania franchise is aware of the qualities that Simmons has, and how rare it is to have such a player in the NBA today. The Sixers consider the Australian a superstar of the league, and as such they will not move him for less than the value they believe he possesses.