NBA rumors: The 5 teams that can sign Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam has not lived up to the expectations I had placed on him as the main player of Toronto raptors and it would not be unreasonable for the Canadian franchise to consider the option of a transfer to orient its view to a medium-term project, as indicated NBA rumors. The development of the Cameroonian player has not been as expected and if Lowry decided to leave, this could precipitate the re-founding of a new sports project that did not have a man whose potential seems to be on the decline. According to nbaanalysis.net, these are the five teams interested in it:

San Antonio Spurs Golden State Warriors Indiana Pacers Portland Trail Blazers Dallas Mavericks