NBA rumors: The 4 teams interested in signing Nerlens Noel

Nerlens Noel He acquired a much greater prominence than expected in the New York Knicks due to the injury of Mitchell Robinson and his great defensive performance may make him a player desired by several franchises in Free Agency 2021, according to what is indicated by NBA rumors. At 27, he seeks to consolidate himself with a medium and long-term contract, which allows him to establish himself in a franchise with aspirations and in which he can offer his intimidation and rebound skills in the area. According to nbaanalysis.net, it is difficult for the Knicks to try to retain him in the team, there are four franchises very interested in him:

Toronto raptors

Sacramento Kings

Charlotte hornets

Portland Trail Blazers