NBA rumors: The 4 perimeter transfers that the Chicago Bulls contemplates

Chicago Bulls wants to take an important step forward in the process of building a winning franchise in which it is immersed. With the continuity of Zach Lavine practically assured, the priority is to provide a consistent alternative to Coby white in the base position. The priority, according to NBA rumors, is to incorporate a man who is a true playmaker, has experience and can take on the leading role, being a complementary but also refreshing element for Lavine. The best positioned right now are Kyle Lowry, Derrick Rose, Denis Schroder and Lonzo Ball, but there is fierce competition from many teams for these players, as indicated by nbaanalysis.net.