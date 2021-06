Mike conley He will become an unrestricted free agent this summer after a season in which he has been instrumental in the good dynamics of the Utah Jazz. The team showed poor physical condition in the NBA 2021 playoffs and Salt Lake City is expected to try to retain it. However, as indicated by nbaanalysis.net, a number of NBA rumors about the possibility of three other franchises fighting for their services. Would Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.