NBA rumors: The 3 possible destinations of Andre Iguodala

Miami Heat has already confirmed that it will not exercise the Team Option option on André Iguodala, one of the most sought-after veteran players in the league and who will go to the NBA Free Agency 2021 in search of a contract that allows him to perpetuate himself in the competition and continue to provide experience and intangibles in the fight for glory. As indicated by the NBA rumors collected by nbaanalysis.net, there are three teams that have an advantage in the attempt to recruit you. They are as follows:

Brooklyn nets

Los Angeles Clippers

Golden state warriors