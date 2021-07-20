NBA rumors: The 3 ideal teams for Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose will go out this summer at NBA Free Agency 2021 and is expected to attract enormous interest from various teams due to his good work as second baseman in New York Knicks, as indicated NBA rumors. Those from the Big Apple are precisely one of the best options for their future, as they can establish themselves as second basemen and youth mentors, and continue to contribute from the bench. Milwaukee bucks will also have to look for a veteran second baseman as Jeff Teague will leave the team, while Miami Heat he could lose Dragic or Nunn, as revealed by nbaanalysis.net.