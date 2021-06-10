NBA Rumors: The 3 Free Agents That Could Interest The Brooklyn Nets

Whatever happens in these NBA 2021 playoffs, the winning project of Brooklyn nets It will continue next season and the management is already working to complete the team and surround the Big 3 in the best possible way, as indicated NBA rumors. So much so that, according to what was said by nbaanalysis.net, there are three Free Agents who could fit perfectly in the New York franchise as secondary role players who contribute from the bench. They are Bismack Biyombo, Ish Smith and Javale McGee.