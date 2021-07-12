NBA rumors: Terence Davis, another attractive piece in Free Agency

Not all the market movements that we will see this summer in the NBA will be related to the best players in the league, also with many secondary players who will change their scene and redesign the different teams in the league. And this is the case, among many others, of Terence davis, the exterior that this season has defended the colors of Sacramento Kings.

According to reports from beyond the pond, the intentions of the exterior that rose to fame during his time in Toronto Raptures reside in going out to the Free Agency 2021 and not accepting a $ 9 million renewal this season. The rest of the franchises can already prepare their proposal for this very physical and scoring guard.