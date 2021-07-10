NBA rumors: Spurs put Dejounte Murray on the market

The project of San antonio spurs facing the future in the short, medium and long term, it is one of those that, today, is more in no man’s land than in anything else. The Texas franchise refuses to ‘tank’, but it also has no roster to compete as a strong team in the playoffs.

The latest NBA rumors, however, suggest that something is brewing from within the San Antonio offices. According to . journalist, Zach Harper, the Spurs would have classified two of their players as ‘transferable’: Dejounte murray Y Derrick White.

A priori, the name that arouses the most interest is that of Murray. Despite the injuries, the 24-year-old has shown since he came to the NBA that he is a base with different characteristics, with his defensive ability as the main strength of his individual game.

Following the information from Harper, the Spurs would be willing to move their two players in separate agreements or included within the same pack to achieve a star of the competition that leads the project of the Texas franchise.

What’s going to happen to pick 12 of the draft?

The 2021 NBA Draft lottery left the San Antonio Spurs with the 12th pick, as expected within their means. However, Zach Harper himself assures that the team led by Gregg Popovich has no intention of transferring him to Dejounte Murray, Derrick White or both at the same time: “It is very unlikely that they will move their pick.”