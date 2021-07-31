NBA rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie targets Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook’s transfer to the Los Angeles Lakers has forced Washington Wizards to look for this summer in the 2021 Free Agency and transfer market for a starting point guard who can replace the march of the MVP of the 2016/17 Season, and above all who can form a great duo with Bradley Beal in the ‘backcourt’ of the franchise.

The NBA rumors suggest that Washington is already moving on it. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Wizards would be very interested in seizing the arrival of Spencer Dinwiddie through the Free Agency itself. It should be remembered that the player rejected his player option with Brooklyn nets to get minutes and a good contract on another team.

Continuing with Fischer’s information, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell would be involved in the operation for Dinwiddie to reach the Washington Wizards, two of the players that the Lakers sent to the franchise in the United States capital in exchange for Westbrook.

The move would be for the Nets to sign & trade with Dinwiddie to receive Kuzma and Harrell in exchange. The arrival of the two former Los Angeles Lakers players would provide Brooklyn with a further improvement in its rotation.

Improving an already invincible team

With Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving healthy as references of the squad, and role players like the aforementioned Kuzma and Harrell, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown, DeAndre Jordan …, it becomes very difficult to think that if injuries respect this team do not reach the next NBA Finals.