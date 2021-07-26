NBA rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie, Miami Heat’s alternative to the No. 1 spot

One of the priorities of Miami Heat in this market is the arrival of a point guard who can enter the starting five of Erik Spoelstra. Although the priority of the Florida franchise is to sign Kyle Lowry, the Heat are beginning to consider another series of alternatives to the position of 1.

And that of Spencer Dinwiddie He is one of the most liked in Pat Riley’s Management. The Brooklyn Nets playmaker is a perfect combo when it comes to scoring and directing his team’s game. Will it be the final transfer?