NBA rumors: Ricky Rubio, Los Angeles Lakers target

Los angeles lakers They only have five players with a guaranteed contract for the 2021/22 season (Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Marc Gasol) and, of course, the NBA rumors in recent weeks on the possible incorporations that Frank Vogel’s men will make to fight for the ring again after a campaign complicated by injuries and disappointing in the final result (eliminated in the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns). In this context, the name of Ricky Rubio.

Thus, and following in the footsteps of the Brooklyn Nets with Durant, Irving and Harden, the main objective of the Angelenos is to get another great star who, together with LeBron and AD, create a more fearsome team than the one that won the NBA in the bubble in 2020. Two are the great names that have sounded in the last hours, Chris paul Y Russell westbrook, although they do not cease to be NBA rumors with little foundation at this time.

The Angelenos are clear that they want to strengthen the base position and renew the contract of Dennis Schröder Today it does not seem easy. The German knows that he is in his NBA best moment and he will want to take advantage of it with a great economic contract. The Lakers are not going to throw the house out the window and in this context the option of Ricky Rubio has appeared, who has one more year of contract with Minnesota Timberwolves (17.8 million dollars guaranteed) and who has already been involved in other rumors NBA (Philadelphia 76ers primarily).

Woj mentions Ricky Rubio as an option for the Lakers if they lose Dennis Schroder in free agency – Dunking With Wolves (@DunkingWolvesFS) July 25, 2021

The source, the most reliable

The choice of Ricky Rubio as the point guard who is able to make sense of many of the Lakers attacks does not come from nowhere, it comes from Adrian Wojnarowski, the ESPN journalist who brings out the most exclusive NBA. So, you have to keep an eye on the market.

Ricky is currently playing the Games with Spain and is playing at a high level (against Japan he was the best of Sergio Scariolo’s). We will see what happens to him in the next few days.