NBA rumors: Ricky Rubio, closer than ever to the Sixers

A few days ago we published the interest of Minnesota Timberwolves on Ben simmons as a new piece to give more solidity to the project they want to mount around Karl Anthony Towns Y Anthony Edwards. After his horrible playoffs, the point guard has been placed in the middle league, although his high salary means that many contenders do not take him into consideration despite his defensive and organizational qualities.

Thus, the Wolves are the only team that, beyond simple NBA rumorsThey’ve really taken an interest in Simmons. In return, as is logical, they would have to remove players and salaries from above and the one who has entered all possible transfers is Ricky Rubio.

17 points in 5 minutes What an UNCOMMUNAL ending by Ricky Rubiopic.twitter.com/3AIeNGxD0b – Gigantes del Basket (@GIGANTESbasket) July 10, 2021

The perfect base for Doc Rivers

And is that Ricky Rubio would be a luxury reinforcement for the Sixers. He’s the kind of point guard his coach Doc Rivers likes: visionary, defensive, and the ability to score from outside when games get bogged down.

Ricky deserves to return to a winning team. He left Utah and Phoenix in the best moment of both franchises in which he played at a great level. We are not going to say that Ricky is Chris Paul or anything like that, but he is an experienced point guard, with enough physique and talent not to be in a team at the bottom of the classification in which he is also not important in the system. The Sixers’ would be a fantastic option for him. We will see if it ends up being done.