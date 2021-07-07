NBA rumors: Possible signings JJ Redick and Andre Drummond

Veterans whose value has depreciated in the last year, but who have a significant cache in the league and are in all NBA rumors. Those are the factors they share JJ Redick and Andre Drummond, two of the great protagonists of the transfer market that is looming in the coming months. Although it is true that the injuries punished both and they did not perform at the expected level in their new teams, both the shooter and the rebounder want to reconnect with their best level and are aware that they still have a lot to offer. The two are scheduled to go to the NBA Free Agency 2021 and are already seeing how many teams poll their environment showing a firm interest in recruiting them, as revealed by nbaanalysis.net.

JJ Reddick, the desire to sign for a playoff team

He came out the back door of the New Orleans Pelicans and barely played with the Dallas Mavericks. His desire is to be part of a project with aspirations and in which he can play an important role by opening the field. He is very attached to his family, based in New York, so an East Coast franchise will always have more options to convince him. That is why both the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets have thought of him as a key element from the bench, both of which are very exciting projects for him. In addition, the Philadelphia 76ers would welcome him back after his great performance there years ago, and his friendship with Joel Embiid may weigh on. The least likely option is to sign for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Andre Drummond, umpteenth chance in a supporting role

It has become clear that the pivot is so easy to sign stellar numbers that these do not translate into a remarkable competitiveness of his teams. Also, his problems with free throws and lack of imaginative low-post movements are a notable drag. Much has been said about his clearly improvable attitude in some of his latest teams, but this has not prevented him from already emerging brides for the market. Charlotte Hornets needs a center like eating, and it seems to be the best option for Drummond, or at least, in the one that had more prominence. Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors are also candidates.