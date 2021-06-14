NBA rumors: Paul George and CJ McCollum, team swap

Although the NBA 2021 playoffs are at their peak, they do not stop NBA rumors around the possibility of several stars changing franchises in the league. Many of them loom over the draft Portland Trail Blazerswhose top priority is to retain Lillard and are eagerly looking for pieces that will inaugurate a new project with greater potential than has been in place so far. Thus, the player who has the most ballots to leave is CJ McCollum, and as indicated by nbaanalysis.net, it could be exchanged with another player who continues to raise doubts, such as Paul george. The role of the experienced alert of Los Angeles Clippers it is still not decisive, and in case they are down in the conference semifinals, the Los Angeles franchise could point to him as the culprit and look for alternatives.

The viability of this transfer will have a lot to do with it, not just what they do. Los Angeles Clippers between now and the end of the postseason, but also the feelings with which Kawhi Leonard reaches the summer. After a lousy bubble from George, suffering another failure this season would make the team’s great star look favorably on the possibility of changing his second sword. Anything Kawhi asks for, even subtly, the Clippers will give it to him without hesitation as they don’t want any scares in the form of a Free Agency exit from him. The formula for this movement to take place would be for the Angelenos to dispense with Ivica Zubac and Luke Kennard as well as Paul George himself, in order to incorporate players in identical positions, but with different profiles and roles.

Zubac, Nurkic, Kennard and Covington would be included in the transfer

And is that Portland Trail Blazers he would be willing to change course in his destiny, dispensing with Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington for recruiting the two Clippers players with the most offensive power. A highly talented center and a born defender would reinforce the Angelenos’ squad a lot, so both could come out happy. CJ McCollum could form a great partnership with Kawhi and offer something different from what the team has been experiencing as of late.