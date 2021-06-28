NBA rumors: Pascal Siakam, target for Golden State Warriors

One of the biggest disappointments of the NBA season has been caused by Toronto raptors throughout the entire course. A team that 2 seasons ago was lifting the NBA title and that, this year, has not even managed to reach the Play-In phase so as not to give up the season at the first possible moment.

And within the collective failure of the Canadian franchise, there are several proper names that have stood out within the terrible level shown by the North American team. Kyle lowry has received harsh criticism, and without a doubt, Pascal Siakam also.

The star of the Canadian team has not managed to extend the regularity of his great NBA Statistics for time and has seen how his transfer options have grown as summer approached, and with it the NBA Rumors and the countless transfers that they redraw the different teams in the league.

Warriors summer goal

As confirmed by @TheNBACentral, Pascal Siakam continues to be a highly valued player in the league, especially in the Golden State Warriors where they identify him as one of the goals of their summer.

Without becoming an obsession, from The Bay They could go for the signing of the Cameroonian as long as an agreement is reached with a transfer that impacts and influences non-essential pieces of Steve Kerr’s roster.

A player of great physical and technical qualities, with ease to score points and to defend some of the best rival players. An ideal complement for Warriors on both sides of the court, very interesting with the players who already defend the interests of the golden team.